On S Korea visit, Army Chief meets counterpart

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande today met his South Korean counterpart Gen Park An-sua and exchanged views on the issues related to regional security.

General Pande is on a four-day (November 20 to 23) official visit to South Korea. Yesterday, he had met the Vice-Minister of the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration and called on the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff of South Korea.

He also visited the National Cemetery and War Memorial, where he paid tribute to Korean War heroes. At the memorial, he also visited the Indian section that has been established by South Korea in honour of the Indian soldiers.

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army