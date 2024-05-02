 On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place to deal with complaints

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

A poll official demonstrates working of EVMs & VVPATs in Kullu. File



Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, May 1

Almost a week after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to “seal and secure” the symbol loading unit (SLU) for 45 days after the declaration of the election results, the poll body on Thursday introduced a new protocol for handling and storage of these SLUs.

The ECI has directed all state chief electoral officers to create necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the SLUs. “As mandated by the Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024,” the Election Commission said.

About symbol units

  • Symbol loading units or SLUs are small devices that load information of candidates into VVPAT machines
  • So far, only EVMs and VVPAT slips were stored for 45 days after the election results
  • In these 45 days, people can file a petition in HC concerned challenging the election
  • But the Supreme Court has now told state CEOs to secure the SLUs too for same period

Before the Supreme Court order, the SLUs were handed over to local poll officials by engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the two PSUs that manufacture electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In an unprecedented direction, the apex court had on April 26 issued directions to seal and store SLUs and also paved the way for verification of micro-controllers embedded in the EVMs on the request of the candidates who stand second and third in the elections. The SLU uploads the name and symbol of the candidates contesting on a particular seat on VVPAT or paper trail machines.

So far, the EVMs and VVPAT slips were stored for 45 days after the results. In these 45 days following the declaration of an election result, people could file a petition in the high concerned court challenging the election. The EVM and VVPAT slips can be called by the court while hearing the plea.

The top court had said last week that SLUs should be sealed and stored soon after the symbol loading process for a seat is completed. It had further directed that they must be stored for 45 days after the declaration of results to facilitate their examination in case a poll result is challenged in court.

In other words, an SLU which has been used for loading symbols on VVPATs on one seat cannot be used again for other seats. Therefore, in such a scenario, the ECI will require more number of SLUs to implement Supreme Court’s direction. These directions were given by the Supreme Court last week while rejecting the plea for 100 per cent verification of VVPATs slips against the EVM count.

Introduced simultaneously along with VVPATs, the SLUs are used for loading the symbol of the candidate on the VVPAT.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

6
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

7
Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

8
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

9
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

In BJP’s bastion Hoshiarpur, Yamini Gomar’s poll campaign fails to gather steam

10
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

Domestic transactions spur April GST collection to record ~2.10L cr

Domestic transactions spur April GST collection to record Rs 2.10L cr


Cities

View All

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years