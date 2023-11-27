On terror trail, NIA holds raids in 4 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids in four states in relation with the ongoing probe into a Pakistan-operated terror module in Bihar, official sources said.

The raids were conducted in Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), Gir Somnath (Gujarat), Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) as well as Kozhikode (Kerala), sources informed further. The probe is being conducted into the activities of the Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind module, planning attacks in the country.

NIA sources said it found that suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and had been involved in propagating radical, anti-India ideas.

The case was initially probed by the Bihar Police that filed an FIR against one Marghoob Ahmad Danish, the administrator of a WhatsApp group — Ghazwa-e-Hind, created by a Pakistani national, identified as Zain.

In July 2022, the NIA had taken over the investigation from the Bihar Police. A chargesheet has already been filed against Marghoob Ahmad Danish by it.

The NIA probe revealed that the accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the WhatsApp group. He also managed similar groups on other platforms like Telegram and BiP Messenger.

