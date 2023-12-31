 On the run for 31 years, Maharashtra man finally held for murder : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • On the run for 31 years, Maharashtra man finally held for murder

On the run for 31 years, Maharashtra man finally held for murder

The accused was arrested by Mumbai Police from Nalasopara area in Palghar district

On the run for 31 years, Maharashtra man finally held for murder

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, December 31

A 62-year-old man wanted in a murder case and believed to be dead has been nabbed after 31 years by Mumbai Police from Nalasopara area in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.

The accused, identified as Deepak Narayan Bhise, was tracked after the police got his wife’s mobile phone number.

He changed multiple locations before settling in Nalasopara where he was living in a rented accommodation with his family for the last two years, and used to take tree cutting contracts, the official said.

Bhise was accused of killing one Raju Chikna in 1989 and for murder bid on another person - Dharmendra Saroj.

He was granted bail in the murder case in 1992 but he never turned up for the case hearing in court. In 2003, the court declared him absconding and asked the police to trace him, the official said.

“Whenever police visited Bhise’s residential address at Tulaskarwadi in suburban Kandivali, local people would tell us he might have died but we kept looking for him,” he said.

During the search, police managed to get the mobile phone number of Bhise’s wife and tracked him down to Nalasopara from where he was nabbed on Friday night, he said.

Bhise had settled in the locality with his wife, two sons and a daughter and used to take contracts for cutting trees, the official said.

Kandivali police station sub-inspector Nitin Satam said, “Accused Bhise have been arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and lodged in a jail in Thane after being produced in a court. Further investigation is under way.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

2
Punjab

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

3
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers

5
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

6
World

Nine top People’s Liberation Army generals dismissed from China’s Parliament

7
World

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election

8
Amritsar

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

9
Punjab

Days after unveiling, statue of Udham Singh vandalised in Abohar

10
India

Rich Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

Punjab tableau was shortlisted for R-Day Parade six times fr...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai to mark martyrdom of Sahibzadas

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am