One killed, 36 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; NSG, NIA teams rush to site

PTI

Kochi, October 29

One woman died and 36 people were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said.

The Collector N S K Umesh said of the injured, 10 people were admitted to the burns unit of the Kalamassery Medical College and of them two, suffering from over 50 per cent burns, have been shifted to another hospital.

Besides that, eight people were admitted in the general ward of the medical college and the remaining 18 were under observation in various other hospitals, he told reporters here.

He also said the identity of the woman who died in the incident is not yet known.

Meanwhile, teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assist the state government.

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

"Subsequently, we heard two more blasts," an old lady who was inside the centre said.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.

Rajeev said that reportedly few of the injured have suffered serious burns.

He said that all medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals.

The minster said that information about the nature of the blast or if anyone was behind it was not known presently.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast.

Another person present at the centre said there were over 2,000 people inside the hall when the incident occurred.

According to Police, a call was received around 9 am about the blast, seeking police assistance.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.

Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people and children were heard screaming in fear.

The video also showed some people trying to quell the fires as the hall was littered with scattered and damaged chairs.

Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.

