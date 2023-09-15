Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode, September 15
One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district.
State Health Minister Veena George's office on Friday said a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.
He is under observation in a hospital.
He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has gone up to six.
