‘One nation, one election’: Kovind panel invites Law Commission on Oct 25 to seeks its views

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Law Commission is likely to share next week its blueprint on ‘One nation, one election’ with the high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind which has invited the commission on October 25 to seek its views on the contentious issue.

The high-level panel, which had in its first meeting on September 23 decided to seek views of political parties, has sought an interaction with them on a “mutually agreed date” to elicit their views on synchronised polls across India, sources said, adding they have also been given an option sending their views in writing in the next three months.

Amid speculations about the Law Commission finalising its report on ‘One nation, one election’, its Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi had last month said the panel was still in the process of finalising the report.

The Commission is working on a formula to synchronise all Assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that these elections can be held along with Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards.

The Commission was of the view that Assembly and parliamentary polls could be held together and it’s only working out modalities for the smooth conduct of the gigantic democratic exercise, they said.

The law panel was in the process of firming up its recommendations, including certain constitutional amendments needed to deal with issues such as a hung House and no-confidence motion to ensure smooth roll out of ‘One nation, one election’, sources privy to the deliberations said.

The Kovind-led panel is mandated to explore the possibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Legislative Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats across India.

