 ‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

A day after the Centre notified an eight-member high-level committee to explore the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats across India, senior Law Ministry officials on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for the committee’s chairman, former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others reportedly met Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the terms of reference of the committee, sources privy to the development said.

Chandra is the secretary to the high-level committee, while Vasishta’s department deals with elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules which were included in the committee’s terms of reference.

The other seven members of the committee are: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, noted jurist Harish Salve, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General and constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, a resolution issued by the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice said.

Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal shall attend the meetings of the committee as a special invitee.

The panel has been asked to commence functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest.

It has been mandated to “examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Legislative Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats “keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law of rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.”

It has been asked to examine and recommend if the amendments to the Constitution will require ratification by the states and examine the logistics and manpower required, including EVMs and VVPATs, for holding such simultaneous elections.

The committee will also “analyse and recommend” a possible solution in a scenario of simultaneous elections emerging out of a hung House, adoption of a no-confidence motion or defection or any such other event, the notification read.

Elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies were mostly held simultaneously from 1951-52 to 1967 after which this cycle got broken and now, elections are held almost every year and within a year too at different times, which result in massive expenditure by the government and other stakeholders.

Asynchronous elections lead to diversion of security forces and other electoral officers from their primary duties for significantly prolonged periods, the resolution said.

Law ministry officials meet ex-Prez

  • Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Kovind to understand how he would like to go about the terms of reference of the panel
  • The committee has been asked to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats

Attack on union of states: Cong

India, that is Bharat, is a union of states. The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is an attack on the union of all states. — Rahul Gandhi, Cong leader

#Lok Sabha #Ram Nath Kovind

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

4
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

5
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

6
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

7
Haryana

Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

8
Chandigarh

Residents living near motor market harried lot

9
Sports

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Himachal tourism industry suffers Rs 2,000 crore loss in July-August; hoteliers offer discounts to increase footfall

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

G20 Sherpa meet in Nuh to finalise joint document

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned in Delhi, says Mayor

False dowry, rape charges amount to cruelty: Delhi High Court

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours