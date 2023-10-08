One of complainants was on harassment panel: Brij

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday refuted allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by six women wrestlers, terming these as “false and motivated”.

He made the claim through his counsel before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal. The counsel submitted that one of the complainants in the case was a member of the sexual harassment committee and she never disclosed the alleged incident of 2012 till April 2023. “She made the allegations as she failed to qualify for the Olympic 2015... every allegation is false…,” the counsel told the court. The judge adjourned the matter till October 16.

