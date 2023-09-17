'One poll': Kovind panel to meet on Sept 23

Bhubaneswar:
The first meeting of the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it. The eight-member committee was notified on September 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire
War-like provisions recovered from slain militants
CWC demands increase in upper quota limit
Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...
Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh
Expresses concern over Manipur situation