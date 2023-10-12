Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

New Delhi, October 12
Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
India launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday.
We are closely monitoring the situation, he said.
On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.
To a question on India’s position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.
