 Operation Chakra 2: CBI takes over probe into financial cyber scam involving suspected Chinese national : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Operation Chakra 2: CBI takes over probe into financial cyber scam involving suspected Chinese national

Operation Chakra 2: CBI takes over probe into financial cyber scam involving suspected Chinese national

Agency conducted detailed analysis of the complex money trail and followed it by conducting the searches

Operation Chakra 2: CBI takes over probe into financial cyber scam involving suspected Chinese national

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, October 20

The CBI has taken over the probe into an alleged scam involving a suspected Chinese national in which Indian citizens were targeted in the name of investments, loans and job opportunities, and their deposits siphoned off through more than 137 shell companies.

The role of a Bengaluru-based payout merchant, who was central to the scam and linked with the suspected Chinese national, is under the scanner, the agency said.

“This merchant, central to the fraudulent operation, controlled around 16 distinct bank accounts, where a huge sum of Rs 357 crore (approx) was funnelled. The funds were then dispersed across various accounts deliberately to obscure the (money) trail,” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Under Operation Chakra-2 that targets cyber criminals, the central probe agency had recently conducted searches at Bengaluru, Cochin and Gurugram, and these yielded substantial evidence, shedding light on the alleged activities of the shell companies' directors.

The agency registered the case in connection with the scam based on inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Union home ministry, according to the statement.

The case is related to “sophisticated, organised cybercrime being perpetuated on Indian citizens by foreign scamsters in the name of investment, loan and job opportunities”, it said.

The CBI conducted a detailed analysis of the complex money trail and followed it by conducting the searches.

“The fraudsters allegedly exploited various social media platforms and their advertisement portals, encrypted chat applications, and SMS to entice victims with promises of lucrative part-time jobs through ponzi schemes and multi-level marketing initiatives,” the CBI's spokesperson said.

“To evade detection, these criminals utilised a multi-layered approach involving UPI accounts, cryptocurrencies, and international money transfers,” the official said.

The scamsters used the advertisement tool of a popular web search engine besides sending bulk SMSes through “rented headers” to create a “web of deception”, according to the statement. The victims were lured to deposit funds through UPI accounts.

“The ill-gotten money was laundered through a complex network of UPI accounts, ultimately converging into cryptocurrency or gold purchases using falsified credentials,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

The statement said that the CBI has identified 137 shell companies, mostly registered with the Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru, which were used to siphon off the money collected from gullible investors.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI spent considerable time identifying the directors of these shell companies. Some directors were also associated with a Bengaluru-based payout merchant, which was under the agency's scanner.

“The roles of two chartered accountants from Bengaluru were found in altering directorships and contact information associated with these fraudulent entities,” the official said.

“Searches at their premises led to the recovery of certain documents, e-mail communications, and WhatsApp chats, providing critical insights into their alleged role in facilitating the said foreign national's involvement in these operations,” the spokesperson said.

Under the operation, the CBI has also registered another case based on inputs from the Singapore police through Interpol in which 400 citizens of the Southeast Asian country were targeted by cyber criminals based in India.

The agency has found 300 cyber frauds against Singapore citizens involving more than 100 Indian bank accounts spread across 10 states and UTs.

“It was further alleged that these criminals employed various cyber techniques, including social engineering methods such as phishing, vishing, smishing, and fraudulent tech support, targeting over 400 Singapore citizens,” the agency said.

During the search operation under Chakra-2, the CBI searched the premises of these accused.

“It was found that the accused utilised various cyber techniques, including social engineering methods such as phishing, vishing, smishing, and fraudulent tech support. Exploiting these techniques, the accused made the victim transfer funds from Singaporean accounts to various accounts in India. The defrauded funds were then distributed among other accounts or withdrawn by these cyber criminals,” the statement said.

It said the agency had deciphered the money trail after analysing 150 bank accounts by reconstructing the complex network of interconnected entities based on financial communications.

Sleuths recovered documents related to identity proofs, fraudulent banking transactions, and other crucial evidence during searches at the premises of the accused spread across 35 locations in Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Bhopal, Chennai, Kochi and Madurai.

“The operation uncovered multiple gangs involved in targeting Singaporean nationals, and their identities were ascertained during the investigation,” the statement said.

The agency has already registered three more cases under Operation Chakra-2, including two related to cheating foreign nationals from nine call centres in the name of Amazon and Microsoft tech support, and a Rs 100-crore cryptocurrency fraud.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

4
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

5
Punjab

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

6
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

7
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

8
Himachal

Baddi firm shuts operations, 300 workers jobless

9
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

SC tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders compensation of Rs 30 lakh to families of those who die while cleaning sewers

Supreme Court tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders Rs 30 lakh compensation to victims' kin

According to government data, as many as 347 people have die...

‘We are helpless’: Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt