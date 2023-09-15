 Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 14

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc on Thursday announced a boycott of 14 anchors from eight mainstream news channels — News18, Bharat Express, Aaj Tak, Times Now, Republic Bharat, India Today, Bharat24 and India TV — and made the list public.

The decision to shun certain news anchors was taken at the first meeting of the coordination committee of the India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc held here.

In a post on X today, Congress leader Pawan Khera, a member of the INDIA sub-committee on media, said 14 anchors had been identified in whose shows INDIA parties would not send their representatives.

Hitting back, BJP president JP Nadda said the Emergency-era mindset was still alive among these parties. “These days, the INDI Alliance is doing only two things: bashing Sanatan Sanskriti and bullying the media by filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making lists in true Nazi style of whom to target.

The history of the Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing voices. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the gold medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring the media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views,” Nadda posted on X.

Previously, the CPM boycotted Asianet for a few months and the Trinamool Congress shunned Times Now. However, this is the first time that an alliance has decided collectively to boycott certain anchors.

In a post on X, Aaj Tak’s Sudhir Chaudhary, facing a police case in Karnataka for “spreading false and communally inflammatory news”, said, “The 14 anchors mentioned in INDIA list had refused to be boot-lickers (‘charan chumbaks’). Let’s see how the media of Bharat responds to this step.”

#Bharat #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

6
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

9
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

10
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All