Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 2

Hours after the Bihar Government released the caste survey data in Patna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, mainly the Congress, saying the Opposition had been dividing people along caste lines for years.

In Rajasthan, says ‘lotus’ our only face

  • With former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on stage at a rally in election-bound Rajasthan, the Prime Minister put at rest the speculation in respect of fielding a chief ministerial candidate
  • “Lotus is the only face of the BJP in Rajasthan,” the PM said at a rally in Chittorgarh. Raje had been hopeful of projection as the party’s face, but the BJP has settled for collective leadership

Without naming the ruling BJP’s direct rival Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior today, the PM said, “The opposition party (read the Congress) has played with the emotions of the poor and divided the country along caste lines for six decades, a sin which it continues to commit even today.”

PM endorsed our schemes, fell into trap

Our Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid a trap, and the PM fell right into it by saying that the Gehlot government’s schemes will be continued. When our schemes are good, who will vote for you?

— Pawan Khera, congress media chief

The PM’s veiled retort was to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in MP’s Shajapur rally two days ago where he said the Congress, if elected, would conduct a caste-based census to benefit all sections, mainly the OBCs.

Earlier in election-bound Rajasthan, the PM put at rest the speculation in respect of fielding a chief ministerial candidate. “Lotus is the only face of the BJP in Rajasthan,” the PM said at a rally in Mewar’s Chittorgarh, with former CM Vasundhara Raje on the stage.

Raje has been hopeful of projection as the party’s face in the upcoming polls but the BJP has settled for collective leadership. The Prime Minister also recalled the grisly daylight murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and recent heinous sexual assaults against women and children in the state to target the ruling Congress government.

“The Gehlot government has undermined the prestige of Rajasthan over the past five years. When the BJP comes, the rule of law will be established, the reign of terror will end,” said Modi.

The PM also referred to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s recent remarks seeking Modi’s guarantee for the continuation of development schemes in the state and said, “Ashok Gehlot has conceded defeat and is asking us not to discontinue his schemes. I give a guarantee that we will not discontinue any development scheme in the state.”

