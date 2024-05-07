Opposition echoing Pakistan, says BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress and opposition INDIA bloc leaders of echoing the voice of Pakistan and warned voters to be “wary of traitors”.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi flagged two statements — Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that an RSS-affiliated cop and not Ajmal Kasab killed Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s claim that the attack on IAF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir was a poll stunt — to attack the Congress.

Trivedi mentioned five other examples, including former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s criticism of PM Narendra Modi and praise of Rahul Gandhi and NC patron Farooq Abdullah’s reference to Pakistan having nuclear weapons, to say that INDIA bloc leaders were speaking Pakistan’s language.

Abdullah, answering a query on PoK, said Pakistan was not wearing bangles and had nuclear weapons.

Trivedi also attacked Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for a column in a Bangladeshi newspaper where he slammed PM Modi while commenting on the Indian elections.

