Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

New Delhi, April 22
Several Opposition parties on Monday complained to the Election Commission demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference to Muslims to attack the Congress in his election speech in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday.
The Congress lodged 16 complaints against the BJP, including over the PM’s remarks for “using religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the Congress while also making false and defamatory statements against the party and its leaders”.
“The important complaint deals with extremely objectionable comments. We pray to him (PM Modi) with folded hands to withdraw this statement and to clarify. He named a community and spoke about religion blatantly. He has violated Section 123 (3) of the Representation of the People Act,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told mediapersons outside the EC office.
Singhvi said irrespective of the status of the person who had done this, appropriate action, as in any other case, must follow shortly.
The CPI(ML) Liberation filed a complaint against PM Modi for allegedly promoting enmity and hatred on religious grounds. “In this widely reported speech, the PM, while referring to the Congress manifesto, engaged in blatant lies, crudity and communal dog-whistling against the Muslim community,” the CPI(ML) said.
Trinamool leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien circulated the EC’s email ID on his social media handle, urging people to complain to the poll body about the PM’s “utterances in Rajasthan”.
CPM’s Sitaram Yechury wrote that he “hoped the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the speech and issued a contempt of court notice to Modi, followed by strictest punishment”.
