Opposition parties seek probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET

New Delhi, June 7

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) rejected the charges of malpractices and unfair means in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination, opposition parties have demanded a probe into the complaints by medical aspirants.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government over the alleged irregularities. “First, the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised over six students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and several kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore,” Priyanka said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK demanded that the NEET-UG exam should be scrapped.

Denying the charges, the National Testing Agency said, “The number of candidates who appeared in 2023 was 20,38,596, while the number of candidates in 2024 increased to 23,33,297. The increase in candidates naturally led to an increase in high scorers due to a larger pool of candidates.

“The concerns raised by the candidates through the writ petitions and representations about the loss of examination time was ascertained, and 1,563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time, and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks,” the testing agency said.

