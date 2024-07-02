Opposition raises NEET-UG irregularities in RS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday raised the issue of examination paper leaks during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Upper House.

He demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the paper leaks.“NEET-UG paper leak, cancellation of NEET-PG examination and UGC-NET paper leak have put the future of over 30 lakh students at stake. Their parents are concerned. The government does not convey the measures taken and when we raise the issue that has affected millions of students, they say we only create uproar for the sake of disrupting Parliament proceedings,” Kharge added.

He said that the Centre must also look into the vested interests responsible for the repeated paper leaks.

“There have been 70 paper leaks in the past seven years jeopardising the future of two crore youngsters,” Kharge said.

He pointed out that initially, the Centre denied any paper leaks in the NEET-UG examination and “gave a clean chit to the National Testing Agency”.

“The Haryana’s school centre where questions were raised over NEET-UG score is connected to a BJP politician. There are thousands of NEET coaching centres in Kota. Is someone putting pressure to not have discussion on this issue? I don’t know. There are several vested interest groups in this,” he added.

DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva also raised the issue of irregularities in the NEET exam. “Lakhs of students have been put to trouble. We are asking the government why this happened,” he said.

