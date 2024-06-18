Opposition slams Modi govt for train mishap

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Modi government for the train accident near Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal that claimed nine lives. The parties alleged that the accident was a result of negligence shown towards safety issues by the government.

‘Railways made PR firm’ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government had systematically converted the Railway Ministry into a platform of camera-driven self-promotion. “Today’s tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality,” Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the increase in railway accidents in the last ten years was a direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government. “Today’s accident is another example of this reality. As a responsible Opposition, we will continue to question this blatant negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents,” Gandhi wrote on X.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X. She slammed the government for the delay in installation of the anti-collision device Kavach which she claimed was first developed when she was the Railway Minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, also former Railway Minister, said, “Who is responsible for the frequent train accidents in the country?”

CPI general secretary D Raja said the Railway Ministry should focus on larger issues of infrastructure, rail track maintenance, signalling system and proper manpower to prevent such mishaps. “We urge the Railway Ministry to extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” he said.

“The Kanchanjunga Express incident has once again exposed the tragic state of affairs of railway safety in India. The Modi government owes an answer to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the mishap,” CPI-ML (Liberation) said in a statement.

