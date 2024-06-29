Opposition stages walkout as Congress MP faints in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, June 28
Objecting to the Rajya Sabha continuing its proceedings after Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted in the House and was taken to the RML Hospital, the Opposition MPs on Friday staged a walkout, accusing the government of showing a total lack of concern towards the member.
Treated for high BP
Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh, fainted while protesting in the Well of the House. She was rushed to the RML Hospital. She was given medicine for monitoring blood pressure.
This came as the entire Opposition staged a protest in the upper House demanding a debate on the NEET issue. The BJD also joined the INDIA bloc parties in the protest demanding discussion on the NEET exam, as well as the walkout.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose said, “Her blood pressure was at the level of getting a stroke. If someone is in such bad condition, some mercy should be shown. They are not showing any mercy, they are continuing to run the House, so we walked out in protest because she became unconscious, fell on the floor and there has been such lack of concern from the government, it is inhuman.”
“She fainted during the session. The duty doctor gave her medicine for blood pressure. When she came to the hospital, her blood pressure was 164/90. Her ECG was normal. Along with this, her sugar level was checked and routine blood tests were done. At that time the MP was conscious. Later, a team of neurologists and cardiologists advised a CT scan, which was normal. On her request, she was discharged from the hospital,” a doctor from the RML Hospital said.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said continuing the House session in such a situation was against humanity. BJD leader Sasmit Patra said, “BJD MPs along with the entire Opposition walked out in protest from the Rajya Sabha after the demand for adjournment was not met despite MP Phulo Devi Netam fainting in the Well of the House during a protest.”
