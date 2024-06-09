Orange alert in 5 Kerala districts

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8

With Kerala continuing to receive incessant rains due to the Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an ‘orange alert’ for five districts in the state predicting very heavy rains there.

The southern district of Pathanamthitta and northern districts of Kozhikode Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were placed under the orange alert for the day, according to the latest IMD update.

The weather agency also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for eight districts of the state, warning of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

