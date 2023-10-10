Order on NewsClick founder's plea reserved

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has reserved its order on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and police custody in a case lodged under the UAPA. PTI
New Delhi: The SC has deferred to October 11 the final hearing on pleas challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...