Order on NewsClick founder's plea reserved

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has reserved its order on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and police custody in a case lodged under the UAPA. PTI

SC to hear arguments in Bilkis case on Oct 11

New Delhi: The SC has deferred to October 11 the final hearing on pleas challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.