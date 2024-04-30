Order on termination of teen rape survivor ’s pregnancy recalled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its order for medical termination of 30-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai as her parents expressed concern over her health.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud withdrew its April 22 order after interacting with the minor's parents through video-conferencing.

The Bench, which had earlier allowed termination of her pregnancy, took up the matter again after a report from medical team said the girl's mother was not clear if the abortion should be conducted or the baby should be allowed to be born and then given for adoption.

Noting that the welfare of the minor was of “paramount importance”, the Supreme Court had on April 22 overturned a Bombay High Court verdict and allowed the 14-year-old rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy in view of “exceptional” circumstances.

It had directed the Dean of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Mumbai, to form a team of doctors for abortion.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories, including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as those differently-abled and minors. In exceptional cases where the mother’s life is in danger or the foetus is abnormal, the 24-week time limit can be breached.

Since the minor rape survivor had crossed the statutory 24-week period, her mother had moved the Bombay HC for permission to terminate her pregnancy. After being denied the permission, the minor’s mother approached the SC which chose to exercise its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution that empowers it to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in a case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Mumbai #Supreme Court