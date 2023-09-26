Ottawa hails Nazi veteran as ‘war hero’, apologises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

In a major embarrassment for Ottawa, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons has apologised for felicitating and praising Yaroslav Hunka, who it emerged had fought in World War II as a member of the brutal SS (Schutzstaffel), an armed vigilante organisation directly under dictator Adolf Hitler and responsible for execution of civilians in Nazi Germany.

The felicitation took place in the presence of PM Trudeau and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 22.

