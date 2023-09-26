Ottawa hails Nazi veteran as ‘war hero’, apologises

New Delhi, September 25
In a major embarrassment for Ottawa, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons has apologised for felicitating and praising Yaroslav Hunka, who it emerged had fought in World War II as a member of the brutal SS (Schutzstaffel), an armed vigilante organisation directly under dictator Adolf Hitler and responsible for execution of civilians in Nazi Germany.
The felicitation took place in the presence of PM Trudeau and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension