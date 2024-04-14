Our patriotism transcends electoral gains, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of repeated abuse and disrespect towards the martyrs in her family and said that the patriotism and love of her family are for the country, not for electoral purposes.

“We have a genuine patriotism for this country, one that transcends mere electoral gains,” she said while addressing an election rally in Ram Nagar, Uttarakand.

Recalling the personal toll of martyrdom, she recounted the harrowing experience of carrying her late father Rajiv Gandhi’s torn body, martyred in a bomb blast when she was only 19. She lamented that Modi and the BJP fail to comprehend the depth of her family’s sacrifices. “Our patriotism is not a political ploy,” she emphasised.

Taking aim at Modi’s integrity, she accused the BJP of collecting illegal money through electoral bonds. “The Prime Minister’s claims of honesty have been shattered by revelations of illegal money collection through electoral bonds,” she added.

She also criticised Modi’s policies, particularly the Agniveer scheme, saying, “Modi boasts about the Army, yet his policies deter our youth from pursuing careers in defence, as the Agniveer scheme has disheartened lakhs of Army aspirants in the country.” .

Turning to the BJP’s tenure, the she lambasted the BJP’s decade-long governance, questioning their accomplishments. “Instead of highlighting their achievements, they persist in blaming the Congress,” she remarked.

