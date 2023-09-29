 Our resolute stand during eastern Ladakh standoff made world take notice of political, military resolve of rising India: Army chief : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Our resolute stand during eastern Ladakh standoff made world take notice of political, military resolve of rising India: Army chief

Our resolute stand during eastern Ladakh standoff made world take notice of political, military resolve of rising India: Army chief

India today reflects a confident optimism about the future, he said

Our resolute stand during eastern Ladakh standoff made world take notice of political, military resolve of rising India: Army chief

Army Chief General Manoj Pande addresses the 118th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Rising India: Amrit Kaal of Unprecedented Growth, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Friday. ANI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 29

The resolute and firm manner in which the Indian troops stood up to the Chinese forces during the eastern Ladakh border standoff has made the world take notice of “political and military resolve of a rising India”, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Friday.

In his address during an event held here, he also said “Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region”, in turn presenting a “threat to the rules-based international order”.

Gen Pande in his speech mentioned about the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conclave, recently hosted by the Indian Army which witnessed participation of army chiefs or delegation leaders from 30 Indo-Pacific littoral countries.

The next significant pointer is a “rise of China”. Position of political, economic, technological and military power has accorded it a “new position in the world order, which it intents to lead,” he said.

“With its economic heft, China has been looking at geopolitical and trade agreements as zero-sum games. Concurrently, Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region, in turn presenting a threat to the rules-based international order.

“The resolute and firm manner in which we stood up to our northern adversary during the events of April-May 2020 has made the world take notice of our political and military resolve of a rising India. Many nations today also appear ready to take our northern adversary on various issues, head-on, especially post the pandemic, as realisation of its predatory economic pursuits sink in,” he said.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

India today reflects a confident optimism about the future. There is an improved consumer affluence, better standards of living, higher literacy quotient and "rising aspirations of our people", the Army chief said.

"We are also witnessing, our nation's growing stature in the international environment, and a new perspective of how the world community views India," he added.

As a nation's influence expands, new challenges are bound to emerge, Gen Pande said.

Some will question our rise, some will contest it, while some will attempt to compete. Grey-zone pursuits by "our adversaries" continue even as we speak. Also, the country is dealing with internal security situations, which have unique set of challenges, he said.

But, the most important pointer for us is that our legacy challenges of unsettled borders continue and stand amplified due to the collusivity between "our western and our northern neighbours," he said.

"Speaking of conflicts, the character of war has undergone a profound change, disruptive technologies today have blunted the conventional force ratio superiorities. Kinetic weapons such as the guns and tanks too have witnessed, immense progression towards increased precision and destructive potential," the General said.

Space, sea, electromagnetic as well cognitive domains of information warfare have assumed greater significance and "critically impacted the outcomes in today's battlefield," he said.

These developments are making the battle space more complex and contested, Gen Pande said.

"The lessons from recent conflicts have also shown that the security of a nation can neither be outsourced nor be dependent on the largesse of others. As a nation, we need to ensure our national interests remain secure as we pursue our national vision. The Indian Army remains fully aligned and integrated with the national vision and objectives," he said.

The foremost mandate that emerges is that "we need to ensure that the nation's security is not impacted in any way", so that the nation's progress continues unabated. With that as the bearing, the implication that accrues for the Indian Army is that "we need to transition into a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled future-ready force," he added.

And, to give effect to these imperatives, "we have undertaken initiatives for a holistic transformation," the Army chief said.  

#China #Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army #Ladakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

4
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

5
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

6
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

7
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

8
Chandigarh

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

9
Chandigarh

Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

10
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

They have been given operating space because of compulsions ...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Law Commission recommends retaining 18 years as age of consent under POCSO Act

The Commission says comprehensive and age-appropriate sex ed...

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a new video that gi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered