Out on bail, Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 3rd term

Ranchi, July 4

JMM executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhawan here, an official said. He returned at the helm for a third term days after his release from jail on bail.

Soren’s father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.

Soren will be face of INDIA bloc in state Assembly polls: Congress AICC executive committee member Dr Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said JMM leader Hemant Soren will be the face of the INDIA bloc in the Assembly poll in Jharkhand due to be held later this year

“The change of guard in Jharkhand would not affect the prospect of the INDIA bloc at all in the Assembly election. In fact, we will do much better than the 2019 polls,” Kumar said

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

After taking the oath, Soren said former CM Champai Soren discharged his duties well. The court order is in the public domain for all to see, the JMM executive president said, adding that he would discharge his duties with commitment.

In a video message to people, Hemant Soren said a conspiracy was hatched against him by the opposition which had succeeded in their “evil designs” and he had to spend about five months behind bars.

“I was arrested on January 31... I had given a message to you about how the opposition hatched a conspiracy against me and how they succeeded in their evil designs. They attempted to keep me in jail for a long time but I chose to take resort of the legal battle. You supported me on the streets. Finally, justice was delivered and I was released clean,” Soren said in the video clip.

The JMM leader said he was given an opportunity to serve the people in 2019 but “the conspirators could not digest that a tribal youth could reach such heights and finally on January 31, I was removed on false charges. There could be delay in God’s plans but ultimately truth prevails”.

Soren said he was ready to serve the people of Jharkhand with dedication. Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren extended good wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Meanwhile, no decision has been taken about the Hemant Soren cabinet.

