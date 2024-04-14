Out on campaign, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit with stone

IANS

Vijayawada, April 13

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in after a stone hit him during an poll campaign here on Saturday.

The YSRCP chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone hurled by an unidentified man. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus. YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre during campaigning. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid.

Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged that Telugu Desam Party functionaries were behind the attack.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh