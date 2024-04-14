Out on campaign, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit with stone

Vijayawada, April 13
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in after a stone hit him during an poll campaign here on Saturday.
The YSRCP chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone hurled by an unidentified man. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus. YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre during campaigning. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid.
Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged that Telugu Desam Party functionaries were behind the attack.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first