 Outreach to minority, warning to majority: PM Modi’s new poll pitch : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Outreach to minority, warning to majority: PM Modi’s new poll pitch

Outreach to minority, warning to majority: PM Modi’s new poll pitch

Reissues ‘Congress' wealth redistribution plan warning’; flags Haj quota, criminalisation of triple talaq, as BJP government policies

Outreach to minority, warning to majority: PM Modi’s new poll pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, on Monday, April 22, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 22

A day after he rattled the opposition ranks with “Congress will redistribute all your wealth to people with more kids”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear shape to his new poll pitch as the electioneering for the 18th General Election picks up pace.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Monday, Modi employed two pronged canvassing strategy -- a repetition of “opposition's plans to survey and usurp everyone's wealth for redistribution” warning for the larger majority and detailing of the BJP government's pro Muslim work for the principal minority.

While he again warned citizens against “Congress’ prince (read Rahul Gandhi's) Maoist plan to assess and redistribute people's wealth and assets to those who don't have much”, the PM today made a massive Muslim outreach saying opposition INDI bloc members Samajwadi Party and Congress “did nothing for the social, political and economic empowerment of Muslims.”

“SP and Congress always only practised the politics of appeasement but never did anything to uplift the Muslims politically, socially and financially. They have problems when I espouse the cause of Pasmanda Muslims because those higher up in their (Muslim) society have pocketed all benefits while Pasmandas have been forced to live in penury,” Modi said.

Lamenting the loss of dignity for Muslim women and their families that suffered at the altar of regressive practices like triple talaq, PM said he criminalised the concept by law and “secured the lives of several Muslim women and their families.”

Contrasting what he described as “Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas” policy of his government with “appeasement policy” of his rivals, Modi today said he democratised the system of Haj travel by engaging Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and also abolished the mandatory requirement for women to travel for Haj with a male companion.

Modi said expansion of Haj quota through positive engagement with Saudi Arabia had led to the pilgrimage becoming accessible for all Muslims.

“Previously due to meagre Haj quota, bribery was rampant and only the well-endowed cops afford to go for Haj. I urged the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to raise India's Haj quota. Today not only has the Haj quota been raised, visa norms for Hajis have also been simplified,” said the PM on his poll tour.

While seeking to engage the Muslim minority, principally the backward Pasmanda Muslims, PM continued his appeal to the larger majority whom he warned of “Congress designs to plunder their wealth including the gold that women secure as investment for the rainy day and redistribute the same.”

After his Sunday remarks in Rajasthan’s Banswara that the Congress planned to snatch the wealth of people and give it to “infiltrators and those that had more children”, PM refrained from making a community specific utterance today.

He nevertheless reissued his Sunday warning.

“I want to warn the nation. Congress and the INDI alliance are now eyeing your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are set on the ‘Mangalsutras’ of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestral home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in a city to secure the future of your children they will take away one of the two...

"This is Maoist thinking, this is the thinking of communists. This thinking has already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India...” PM said in the city where Hinduism is majority religion with 55.36 % followers and Islam is the second most popular religion with approximately 42.64 % followers.

As the prime minister lent clarity to the BJP's latest campaign push, party leaders highlighted portions of the Congress manifesto which, they said, signalled pro Muslim push including Muslim reservation across jobs and educational institutions.

“Wealth redistribution to Muslims, in line with former PM Manmohan Singh's formulation that minorities have the first claim on national resources, is not the only despicable agenda of Congress. Muslim Reservation is also coming.

Congress manifesto talks of removing the 50% reservation barrier set by the SC. The question is to what end? Congress manifesto says it will also do 'socio economic' census (in addition to caste census). Based in this data, Congress says, it will strengthen affirmative action.

Read together, above two points in 'Equity' section of Congress manifesto along with the segment in 'Minorities' section, no one is left in any doubt that Congress is planning for 'Muslim reservation' in education, employment, contracts and even sports,” pro-BJP social media handles argued on Monday even as the Congress and TMC delegations vowed to petition the Election Commission for what they slammed as PM's "hate speech in Banswara" on Sunday.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him