Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Agartala, December 2

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has expressed concerns over the rising cases of HIV/AIDS in the state and said that the number of active cases among the students is causing worry.

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, with 575 of them being students.

As of October this year, the total number of HIV/AIDS patients in the state is 5,269, including 1,022 women, 4,246 men, and 1 third gender.

"Among them, 575 are students, a matter of concern for the state. The state government is focusing on AIDS awareness, counselling, and testing to prevent this disease. There are Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers in 24 state hospitals, along with 133 hospitals having Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers, and 3 PPP Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers. A mobile integrated counselling and testing van is also operational," Saha said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the rally would play a crucial role in raising awareness about the AIDS disease among the people of the state.