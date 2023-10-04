Over 100 MPs, MLAs face hate speech cases

New Delhi, October 3
A total of 107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them and 480 candidates with such cases have contested elections in the last five years, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the incumbent MPs and MLAs, besides the unsuccessful candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the country in the said period. According to the analysis, 33 MPs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves — seven from Uttar Pradesh, four from Tamil Nadu, three each from Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.
In the last five years, 480 candidates with declared cases related to hate speech have contested elections to state assemblies, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the ADR said. Seventy-four MLAs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. — PTI
Maximum from BJP
- 22 MPs with hate speech cases are from the BJP, two from the Congress and one from the Aam Aadmi Party
- 21 MLAs with cases related to hate speech against them are from the BJP; 13 are from Congress and six from AAP
