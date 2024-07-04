 56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants move Supreme Court to restrain government, NTA from scrapping NEET-UG 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants move Supreme Court to restrain government, NTA from scrapping NEET-UG 2024

56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants move Supreme Court to restrain government, NTA from scrapping NEET-UG 2024

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear on Monday petitions seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 Exam held on May 5

56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants move Supreme Court to restrain government, NTA from scrapping NEET-UG 2024

The fresh plea by 56 students has been filed days before a top court bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear as many as 26 petitions seeking reliefs like re-test and probe. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 4

Ahead of the July 8 hearing on petitions seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 over alleged paper leak and irregularities, as many as 56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants have moved the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from going for a re-test.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Monday petitions seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 Examination held on May 5.

So far, the top court has refused to stay the counselling of the successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

The petitioners from Gujarat contended that re-conducting NEET-UG would not only be unreasonable and harsh for the honest and hardworking students but also would lead to the infringement of the Right to Education and therefore violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

They sought a direction to the Centre and the NTA to identify and punish the examinees who indulged in unfair means, identify the centres and take appropriate action where any “compromise to the established guidelines for NEET-UG 2024 examinations has been done.

Around 24 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2024 Examination conducted on May 5 by the NTA across 4,750 centres in 511 cities and 14 centres abroad for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in more than 700 government and private institutions.

As many as 67 students got a perfect score of 720 out of 720 and some of the Rank 1 holders had the same sequence of roll numbers which raised suspicion of malpractice and irregularities.

The majority of them were from the same examination centres in Rajasthan (11), Tamil Nadu (8), Maharashtra (7), Haryana (6) and four each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In 2019 and 2020, there was one topper each while there were three toppers in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023.

Last month, a large number of students protested in Delhi on June 10 demanding a probe into alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. They alleged that grace marks led to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The matter has since been handed over for probe to the CBI which has made several arrests in connection with the alleged paper leak.

Amid allegations of paper leak and other malpractices in NEET-UG 2024, the top court had earlier this month issued notices to the Centre, NTA and others on petitions seeking scrapping of UG-NEET 2024, a fresh examination and a court-monitored probe into the paper leak.

Even if there was “0.001 percent negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with, the top court had said on June 18.

Following scrapping of the grace marks given on account of loss of time to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, they were given an option of appearing again on June 23 for the test to secure admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

On July 1, the NTA announced the revised rank list after issuing the results of the June 23 re-test. The number of candidates sharing the top rank was reduced to 61 from 67 in the revised results announced by the NTA.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

2
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

3
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

4
Patiala

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

5
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

6
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

7
Haryana

Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

8
India

DGCA seeks report from Air India for 'cancelling' scheduled flight to accommodate Indian cricket team from Barbados

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

10
India

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion