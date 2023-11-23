Overlap of views at G20 on conflict, says S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “there was a broad overlap of views” on the Israel-Hamas conflict and West Asia at the G20 virtual summit held here on Thursday.

“What actually is the PM’s own position, all of you would have heard. Most leaders, in some form or other, expressed something similar. The selection of words could be different,” he said at a press conference when asked whether there was unanimity among G20, as suggested by the PM. On Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence, he said, “It is for a country to decide. The Chinese PM was at the G20 summit. So, they chose to continue with that.”

