Overlap of views at G20 on conflict, says S Jaishankar

New Delhi, November 22
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “there was a broad overlap of views” on the Israel-Hamas conflict and West Asia at the G20 virtual summit held here on Thursday.
“What actually is the PM’s own position, all of you would have heard. Most leaders, in some form or other, expressed something similar. The selection of words could be different,” he said at a press conference when asked whether there was unanimity among G20, as suggested by the PM. On Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence, he said, “It is for a country to decide. The Chinese PM was at the G20 summit. So, they chose to continue with that.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...