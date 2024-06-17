Oz may revamp immigration system to attract skilled workers

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 16

The Australian government is contemplating to revamp its point-based immigration system to attract skilled workers and provide them with a route to permanent residency.

“The point-based immigration system is in a consultation stage. One of the key areas of future reforms outlined in the migration strategy released last year was exploring ‘a test to better identify migrants who will drive Australia’s long-term prosperity’. According to the Australian government, the aim is to ensure that migrants are bringing skills in identified areas of need,” said Rohit Sethi, Director, ESS Global.

Indians to benefit The latest development is likely to give a boost to skilled workforce in India

Indian community is Australia’s second-largest and fastest-growing overseas group

As per 2021 census, as many as 9,76,000 people living in Australia are of Indian origin

Australia uses a point-based test, which tailors the visa programme on points. It reflects Australia’s long-term labour market needs. Australia has used a points test since 1979 to identify migrants that help Australia build its national prosperity. However, the last major change to the test was in 2012. Since then, the country has tinkered with the test to meet the conflicting and competing objectives. A revitalised points test aims to equip the country with the skills they need to prosper, supported by young and dynamic migrants.

“There are discussions about Australia revamping its point-based immigration system. We are closely monitoring the situation. Parliament hasn’t passed anything in relation to the point-based immigration system,” says Burzin Nanavati, Australian entrepreneur having an experience in international consultancy, facilitation, and negotiation across various industries.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.