Oz may revamp immigration system to attract skilled workers

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, June 16
The Australian government is contemplating to revamp its point-based immigration system to attract skilled workers and provide them with a route to permanent residency.
“The point-based immigration system is in a consultation stage. One of the key areas of future reforms outlined in the migration strategy released last year was exploring ‘a test to better identify migrants who will drive Australia’s long-term prosperity’. According to the Australian government, the aim is to ensure that migrants are bringing skills in identified areas of need,” said Rohit Sethi, Director, ESS Global.
Indians to benefit
- The latest development is likely to give a boost to skilled workforce in India
- Indian community is Australia’s second-largest and fastest-growing overseas group
- As per 2021 census, as many as 9,76,000 people living in Australia are of Indian origin
Australia uses a point-based test, which tailors the visa programme on points. It reflects Australia’s long-term labour market needs. Australia has used a points test since 1979 to identify migrants that help Australia build its national prosperity. However, the last major change to the test was in 2012. Since then, the country has tinkered with the test to meet the conflicting and competing objectives. A revitalised points test aims to equip the country with the skills they need to prosper, supported by young and dynamic migrants.
“There are discussions about Australia revamping its point-based immigration system. We are closely monitoring the situation. Parliament hasn’t passed anything in relation to the point-based immigration system,” says Burzin Nanavati, Australian entrepreneur having an experience in international consultancy, facilitation, and negotiation across various industries.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP