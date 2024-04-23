Padma awards presented

Padma Vibhushan
Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous): Founder of Sulabh International
M Venkaiah Naidu:
Former Vice-President
Padma Subrahmanyam: Bharatanatyam dancer
- 67 bestowed honour
- 8 Padma Bhushan
- 56 Padma Shri
