Pakistan calls for peaceful settlement of all issues, including Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

“The quest for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful settlement of all issues, including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” said Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires to India Saad Ahmad Warraich at a function to mark Pakistan’s National Day at its High Commission here on Saturday.

“Our desire for peace is reflective of the constructive and positive outlook of a strong and self-assured nation,” he said.

