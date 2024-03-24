Pakistan calls for peaceful settlement of all issues, including Kashmir

New Delhi, March 23
“The quest for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful settlement of all issues, including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” said Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires to India Saad Ahmad Warraich at a function to mark Pakistan’s National Day at its High Commission here on Saturday.
“Our desire for peace is reflective of the constructive and positive outlook of a strong and self-assured nation,” he said.
