Pakistan issues 104 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India

New Delhi, December 8
The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said it issued 104 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their visit to Shadani Darbar in Sindh.
Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.
"Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from December 12-23," the mission said in a statement.
Pakistan's Charge d' Affairs Aizaz Khan, extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked