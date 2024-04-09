Pakistan-Saudi joint statement avoids referencing UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 8

The reference to Kashmir in the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued after a leaders’ meeting has not mentioned UNSC resolutions and instead once again stressed the importance of direct dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Close ties over two decades The absence of the mention of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir in the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statements of 2021 and 2024 reflects the close ties forged between the two countries over the past two decades which intensified dramatically during PM Modi’s two tenures.

In case of the Gaza-Israel conflict, the joint statement signed by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman spoke of advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UNSC. But the statement avoided this formulation while dwelling on Kashmir. The relevant portion “stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the J&K dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region”. In 2021 as well, the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement made no reference to the UNSC resolutions in case of Kashmir. This was not so in the joint statements issued before that. Though there have been several instances of third-party counselling, India has been steadfast in rejecting any mediation in resolving the Kashmir issue. In fact, the South Block does not call it a dispute anymore and maintains that there is nothing else to discuss except the handing back of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The absence of the mention of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir in the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statements of 2021 and 2024 reflects the close ties forged between the two countries over the past two decades. Islamabad, however, received an assurance from Riyadh that it would accelerate the first phase of a $5 billion investment package for Pakistan. In January last year, the Saudi Crown Prince had issued directions to the Saudi Development Fund to study the modalities of investing this amount, mainly in mining, agriculture and information technology sectors.

