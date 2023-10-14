Pakistan says suspects behind killing of Pathankot attack mastermind held

PTI

Lahore, October 13

Most of the suspects behind the killing of a key aide of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group chief Masood Azhar and his two associates have been arrested, the police chief of Pakistan’s Punjab province said on Friday, days after the three were shot dead at a mosque in Sialkot city.

JeM leader Shahid Latif, the mastermind of the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, and his security guard Hashim Ali were shot dead by three gunmen while they were offering prayer in a mosque at Daska city of Punjab province, over 100 km from Lahore, on Wednesday.

#Pakistan #Pathankot