Pakistan to raise smog issue with India

PTI

Lahore: Pakistan on Tuesday said it would raise with India the issue of “stubble burning in Indian Punjab” impacting the air quality in Lahore. Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi told interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore was “burning of crop residue in Indian Punjab.”

