Pakistan to raise smog issue with India

Lahore: Pakistan on Tuesday said it would raise with India the issue of “stubble burning in Indian Punjab” impacting the air quality in Lahore. Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi told interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore was “burning of crop residue in Indian Punjab.”
#Environment #Farm Fires #Pakistan #Pollution #Stubble Burning
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed