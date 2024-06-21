Pannun ‘murder’ plot: Kin seek govt help for Nikhil Gupta

New Delhi, June 20

The family of Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting with an Indian government official to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States, wants New Delhi’s help to “get justice”, a source close to the family told Reuters on Thursday.

Nikhil Gupta has been accused by US federal prosecutors of unsuccessfully plotting with an Indian official to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

The family source, who declined to be named given the sensitive nature of a case that has diplomatic implications, said it “was a matter of concern for our family that we were kept in the dark about his extradition”. “We have not been able to establish direct communication with him since his extradition,” the source said. — Reuters

