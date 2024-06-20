Paper leak: Army orders action against 11 soldiers

Chandigarh, June 19
The Army has ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 soldiers for their alleged role in the leak of the question paper of an internal entrance examination to a diploma course being conducted by the Corps of Engineers.
The paper leak happened at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre, Khadki, near Pune in 2021. Based upon reports, a court of inquiry was ordered to investigate the matter, which held the soldiers “blameworthy”. The soldiers are being tried by court martial under various provisions of the Army Act.
