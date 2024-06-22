Paper leak: Bihar cops to quiz Tejashwi’s aide

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 21

Amid the ongoing investigation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police is likely to question Pritam Kumar who was a personal secretary to Bihar’s former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, said official sources.

Kumar would be questioned in connection with the booking at a Bihar Government-run guest house in Patna, where a candidate, Anurag Yadav, was accommodated by his uncle Sikander Prasad Yadavendu, the prime accused in the case, said the sources.

The police are trying to establish a link between Kumar and Yadavendu. The latter has already been arrested. The development came after Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed Yadavendu was linked to officials associated with Tejashwi.

Sinha said Kumar called Bihar Road Construction Department employee Pradeep Kumar on May 1 to book a room in a guest house for Yadavendu. Responding to the allegations, Tejashwi said, “The INDIA bloc is united on the issue. We want the NEET exam to be cancelled. The BJP has (control of) all probe agencies, they can call the PS, PA or anyone for the probe. They want to divert the issue.”

Meanwhile, officers of the EOU of the Bihar Police on Friday met officials of the NTA and Union Ministry of Education and shared evidence in its ongoing probe.

ADGP, EOU, Nayyar Hasnain Khan met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apprised him about the probe. The EOU has gathered evidence like a burnt question paper, post-dated cheques, admit cards, laptops and confession of the arrested suspects.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar