Parl breach: 5 give consent for polygraph test

New Delhi, January 5
Of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case, five on Friday gave their consent before a Delhi court for conducting polygraph test.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur has extended the remand for the six accused — Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — for eight days.
The Delhi Police had moved an application before the court to extend their remand after the expiry of custody granted earlier. The police had also sought court’s permission to conduct the polygraph test, for which except Neelam, all gave their consent.
The court had also sought for permission from the court to conduct narco tests and brain mapping on Manoranjan and Sagar. — TNS
