Parl panels to meet next week over MPs’ suspension

New Delhi, January 2

Fourteen MPs suspended from both Houses of Parliament will get an opportunity to present their case when the privileges committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meet here next week.

Parliament saw a suspension of 146 MPs (100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha) for grave misconduct and for carrying placards to the well of the House during the winter session as they demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 breach in Parliament security.

The case of 14 suspended MPs — three from Lok Sabha and 11 from Rajya Sabha — was referred to the Privileges Committee and it was said that they will remain suspended till the committees report back on their conduct. The rest of the MPs were suspended for the remainder of the winter session which ended on December 21, a day ahead of the scheduled end on December 22, 2023.

