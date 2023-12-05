Parliament in session: LS passes Advocates (Amendment) Bill

Tribune News Service

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act of 1879 and amend the Advocates Act, 1961. The Bill is part of Central government’s endeavour to repeal “all obsolete laws or pre-Independence Acts” that have lost their utility. TNS

In 29 years, 28 MoUs on environment inked

Since 1994, India has signed 28 memorandums of understanding with different countries to address environmental concerns, the Union Environment Ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Monday. TNS

Tap water in 71% rural households

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has made significant strides in improving tap water accessibility in rural areas, covering over 71 per cent of households across the country and taking the tally to 13.69 crore rural houses. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel in the Rajya Sabha. TNS

Buying seat not must during web check-in

Seat purchase during web check-in for air travel is not mandatory, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. If the passenger doesn’t wish to make an additional payment for purchasing a seat, he can go in for auto-assigned seat selection, he said.

#Lok Sabha