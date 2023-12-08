Parliament in session No mention of rat miners in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

The intrepid rat miners who risked their lives to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand last month remained unacknowledged in a written answer pertaining to the tunnel collapse issue given by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. TNS

Record ethanol output reached

India has achieved a remarkable milestone in ethanol production, boasting an annual output of 1,380 crore litres with a substantial portion of 875 crore litres derived from sugar-based feedstocks. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated this in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

