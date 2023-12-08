Parliament in session No mention of rat miners in Lok Sabha

The intrepid rat miners who risked their lives to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand last month remained unacknowledged in a written answer pertaining to the tunnel collapse issue given by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. TNS
Record ethanol output reached
India has achieved a remarkable milestone in ethanol production, boasting an annual output of 1,380 crore litres with a substantial portion of 875 crore litres derived from sugar-based feedstocks. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated this in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...