Parliament security breach accused moves High Court

New Delhi: Neelam , an accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case, has moved the HC alleging her police remand was illegal as she was not allowed to consult a lawyer of her choice to defend her. PTI

Haryana, Punjab to meet over SYL issue today

New Delhi: Haryana and Punjab are set to have another round of talks on the SYL canal issue here on Thursday. The meeting will be presided over by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh.

