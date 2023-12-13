Parliament security breach: Home ministry forms probe panel under CRPF DG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Home Ministry on Wednesday night constituted a probe panel to enquire into the parliament security reach.

MHA spokesperson said, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts."

The ministry said the Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

"The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," MHA spokesperson said.

