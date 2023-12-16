Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha destroyed 5 mobile phones before his arrest, say Delhi police

ANI

New Delhi, December 16

Delhi police sources have revealed that mastermind Lalit Jha in the Parliament security breach case destroyed five mobile phones before coming to Delhi and was misleading the investigating team.

According to the Delhi police, Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman.

Investigation has revealed that Lalit first destroyed the phones of the four accused and before coming to Delhi he destroyed his own phone too.

According to Delhi Police sources, Lalit is continuously misleading the investigation team.

The investigation team has written a letter to the cellular company seeking information about Lalit and the remaining four accused.

Whatever Lalit and the other accused are telling the police, the Special Cell team is going on the ground to verify it, Delhi police sources said.

According to sources, most of the statements which the accused have given are proving to be just mere words to mislead the police.

Lalit, the fifth accused and mastermind in the case, along with his friend Mahesh, burnt the mobile phones of his associates after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details could not get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.

In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during the interrogation.

However, Delhi police are verifying all the claims made by Jha. Jha was also present outside Parliament and captured the video of two of his accomplices with the intent to publicise it.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that Jha had said that all accused had met many times and executed the conspiracy.

Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the judge concerned, said Jha had disclosed that the accused wanted to create anarchy so that they could compel the government to meet their demands.

#Lalit Jha #Parliament security breach